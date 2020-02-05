Marilyn Monroe TV Series in the Works

The project from 'Yellowstone' producer 101 Studios and U.K. production company Seven Seas Films has the blessing of the late star's estate.

Yellowstone producer 101 Studios and U.K. production company Seven Seas Films are teaming up to develop a TV series based on the final months of Marilyn Monroe's life.

The project, which doesn't yet have an outlet attached, is based on Keith Badman's nonfiction book The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe. It's also the first filmed project about the late star's life to be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe estate. Seven Seas Films acquired rights to Badman's book in 2017.

"Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us,” said Katie Jones, vp brand at Authentic Brands Group. "She was a trailblazer who forged her own path, during a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced. It is the perfect time to tell her iconic story as the challenges she faced are still prevalent in women’s lives today."

Added 101 Studios CEO David Glasser, "Beloved movie legend Marilyn Monroe has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this. Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never before released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalized life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early."

The potential series will chronicle the turbulent final months of Monroe's life, leading up to her death in 1962. It will follow her at a time when she found herself caught between warring factions of the Mafia, the Kennedy political dynasty and the Hollywood elite, including her dealings with Peter Lawford, who's believed to be the last person to speak to Monroe before her death Aug. 5, 1962.

"Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months, but it’s a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity," said Seven Seas Films co-founder Dan Sefton. "It's fantastic to be partnering with 101 Studios and ABG on the next stage of development, and we can’t wait to bring Marilyn to life."

Sefton (The Good Karma Hospital, Mr. Selfridge) will write and executive produce with fellow Seven Seas Films co-founder Simon Lupton. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin brokered the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.

101 Studios also produces Paramount Network breakout Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, which recently received a series pickup from the ViacomCBS cabler (both shows are from creator Taylor Sheridan). On the feature side, the indie studio has produced The Current War, Sundance Audience Award winner Burden and French hit La Belle Epoque.