Mariska Hargitay Wants to Stay With 'SVU' Beyond Its Milestone 21st Season

When Law & Order: Special Victims returns to NBC in the fall for its 20th season, the procedural will reach an important milestone: tying Gunsmoke and the mothership Law & Order as TV's longest-running primetime drama.



Going for the record season 21 (during the 2019-20 broadcast season) is an understandable priority for the team. But if longtime series star Mariska Hargitay has her way, the Dick Wolf drama could continue long beyond that.



“The joke with [then-showrunner] Warren Leight and I was season 16 was good, and we said season 17, we’re going to phone it in,” Hargitay said Monday at a Paley Center panel honoring SVU. “That was our schtick on set, because we were so exhausted. And then season 17, we killed it. And then season 18 … we had a wobbly year. But season 19, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, did anyone see the show?’ [New showrunner Michael] Chernuchin, every single episode, he outdoes himself.”



“I’m in it for the long haul,” she continued. “I said, ‘You keep writing like this, I’ll stay for 25 years.’ Why would I leave? I’m so grateful.” The network, for its part, seems equally committed. NBC Entertainment president Robert Greenblatt — who moderated the conversation between Hargitay and L&O mastermind Wolf — said they are looking to continue the show as long as Hargitay, who has been with the series since the pilot, stays on.





