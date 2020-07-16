Mark Boal Adapting 'When Heroes Fly' as Apple Drama Series

'Echo 3' will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue and is part of the tech giant's international roster.

Mark Boal is adding to his TV résumé.

The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple for a scripted action-thriller based on Keshet's When Heroes Fly, from creator Omri Givon and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund.

The 10-episode drama, called Echo 3, revolves around Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist. When the American goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Boal will serve as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (Berlin Station, House of Cards). The series will feature dialogue in both English and Spanish and is part of Apple's international originals. Apple and Keshet Studios will co-produce the series. Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott exec produces alongside Boal, Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Echo 3 is Boal's latest TV foray and joins the spy thriller Intelligence, which has a sizable series commitment from premium cable network Showtime. The first season of the anthology will explore the secret inner-workings of power and how espionage intersects with politics, finance, media and Silicon Valley. The first season, in success, will explore the behind-the-scenes history that led to the 2016 U.S. election. Each subsequent season will look at a major world even through the lens of covert operations.

For Apple, Echo 3 is the tech giant's latest collaboration with Keshet. The two companies are also teaming on Suspicion, the drama starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s award-winning Israeli series False Flag.



Echo 3 was greenlit by Angélica Guerra Tamara, head of Latin American programming at Apple and part of head of international Morgan Wandell's team. The series is part of Apple's international slate that also includes Shantaram, Pachinko and Masters of the Air.

Former journalist Boal earned Oscars for best picture and screenplay for The Hurt Locker. Zero Dark Thirty also earned Oscar nominations in both categories. His other credits include In the Valley of Elah and Detroit.