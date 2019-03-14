Mark Burnett, Rachel Zoe Team for Fashion Competition Series

The untitled show would make winning designs available to viewers immediately after each episode.

Mark Burnett and MGM Television are getting more stylish.

Burnett and stylist Rachel Zoe are teaming up for a fashion-design competition series that will have contestants competing to sell their creations immediately after an episode ends. The untitled show doesn't yet have a network or streaming home; MGM will distribute the show internationally.

This is the show I have always wanted to make, said Zoe, who starred in Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project for five seasons. "The show will spotlight some of the most talented designers from around the world, and I am thrilled to be able to highlight their work I have the utmost respect for Mark Burnett and the team at MGM — this is my dream partnership."

Added Burnett, chairman of MGM's worldwide television group, "I love fashion and have wanted to do a show in this space for quite some time. We are thrilled to have Rachel Zoe on board for this epic global fashion showdown that will bring trendsetting designs to your doorstep. Rachel is the epitome of style and fashion."

The series will bring together designers from around the world who will have to collaborate on original designs. There will also be a retail component as viewers will be able to order their favorite designs online after each episode.

That last wrinkle is similar to an element of an Amazon competition headed by former Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The yet-to-launch show will also have a shoppable component via the tech giant's Amazon Fashion.

Project Runway, meanwhile, debuts Thursday on Bravo, where it aired its first five seasons before moving to Lifetime for 11 more.

Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes of Shaggy Entertainment (TKO: Total Knock Out) created the show and will executive produce with Burnett and Zoe.

The show will join a lineup of unscripted shows at MGM Television that includes Survivor, Shark Tank, TKO and Beat Shazam. The studio also owns Evolution Media, producers of two Real Housewives series and Vanderpump Rules, and Live PD and Black Ink Crew producer Big Fish Entertainment.