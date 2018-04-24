Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira Play "Guess the Avenger" With Jimmy Kimmel

Tom Hiddleston and Dave Bautista also tried their hands at the game.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista tested their knowledge of their fellow cast members on Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! while playing "Guess the Avenger."

Responding to the first prompt, answering which actor flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom, Ruffalo and Gurira guessed Bautista, while Hiddleston guessed Ruffalo and Dave guessed Johansson. Johansson then revealed it was herself, but told the audience the lfashing was "unintentional."

The next prompt asked which Avenger uprooted half a dozen trees with classmates and replanted them on high school's 50-yard line. Gurira and Johansson guessed Ruffalo, who then guessed Bautista along with Hiddleston. Bautista then revealed it was him. Bautista said that the prank got him suspended "

Another question asked which Avenger learned to play spoons at a bar and has become proficient at "spoonplay." Gurira, Ruffalo and Johansson guessed, correctly, Hiddleston — who then gave a demonstration for the crowd.

Hiddleston eventually won the game.

Kimmel has dedicated his entire week of shows to the upcoming Marvel film and hosted Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany and Pom Klementieff on Monday's episode. (ABC, of course, shares a parent company with Marvel Films.)

Avengers: Infinity War premiered Monday night in Hollywood to generally positive reviews, including one by THR's own Todd McCarthy.

Watch the video below.