Mark Ruffalo Talks Noah Centineo Resemblance: "I Wish I Was That Good Looking"

The actor also took a lie detector test while discussing 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers when he visited 'The Tonight Show' on Wednesday.

Mark Ruffalo addressed the comparisons between him and Noah Centineo when he visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Ruffalo if he had heard that many people believe the two actors look alike. After he made a confused expression, Fallon shared a photo of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout star.

"I wish I was that good looking," responded Ruffalo. "He might be able to play my dad one day."

Fallon then shared a clip of Centineo discussing the comparisons. In the clip, Centineo revealed that casting directors regularly compare him to Ruffalo. "I even think I am Mark Ruffalo and space and time is just a weird thing that we can't understand," he joked.

At the conclusion of the clip, Ruffalo said that the 22-year-old actor is better-looking than he was at that age. "I wish I looked like that. I swear to God," he said.

The host pulled out a photo of a teenage Ruffalo, who showed off his braces with a smile. The actor then held up the photo of Centineo to directly compare the two. "Noah, you're doing way better than me, pal," he said. "I wish I was you."

Ruffalo and Fallon then discussed his visible braces. "There's no teeth. It's just all braces," said Ruffalo. "That's what it used to be like. I'd go swimming and sink to the bottom of the pool."

Later in the appearance, Fallon hooked a reluctant Ruffalo up to a lie detector to ask him questions about his upcoming film Avengers: Endgame.

Fallon put a blood pressure cuff around Ruffalo's arm, stuck two wires to his head and inserted his fingers into metal plates. "It's the like 60s," Ruffalo said about the polygraph test.

The host explained that a red light on the machine would blink, and needles would move really fast if it detected that he was lying or nervous.

The actor was first asked if his name was Mark Ruffalo, to which he correctly responded.

Fallon later prompted him to lie just to show how the machine would react. "Are you currently dressed like a tiny leprechaun?" asked the host. When Ruffalo said yes, the red light on the machine rapidly blinked while the needle quickly moved.

After they confirmed that the machine worked, Fallon moved on to Avengers questions. He first asked if his character, the Hulk, is secretly a shape-shifting alien known as a Skrull. "What? No, Jimmy! I can't answer that, man," said the actor. The machine responded by blinking and forcing the needles to move.

For the next question, Fallon asked if there were any hidden clues in the latest trailer. "Not that I'm aware of," he said, though the machine determined that he was lying.

Fallon continued with his questions and asked if Bruce Banner and Black Widow get together romantically in the upcoming film. The machine began to go off before Ruffalo could even respond to the question.

The host next asked if Ruffalo thought that Don Cheadle was the sexier of the two. "Yes," he said.

After Fallon brought out a Hulk action figure, Ruffalo declared, "I love him." Fallon then asked the actor if he "had ever played with" himself. When he said that he had not, the machine predicted that he was lying.

For the final question, Fallon asked if everyone who disappeared at the end of Avengers: Infinity War are actually gone. "You know what, Jimmy. I'm out of here," he said. Ruffalo then snapped his fingers and magically disappeared out of his chair.