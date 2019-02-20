Marley Shelton, NeNe Leakes Join Pop TV Spin-Class Murder Mystery

The duo will play leads in the pilot 'Ride or Die'; another pilot, 'Best Intentions,' has also filled its cast.

Pop TV has filled out the casts for a pair of comedy pilots, spin-class murder mystery Ride or Die and the high school-set Best Intentions.

Ride or Die, from writer Matt McConkey (Heathers), the Gotham Group and Nomadic Pictures, has cast Marley Shelton (Rampage, Rise) and NeNe Leakes (Glee, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) in lead roles. Shelton will play Shauna, a former socialite turned spin instructor whose favorite student turns up dead. She makes it her mission to find the killer.

Leakes will play Glo, a chef and lifestyle guru who's also a true-crime buff and is thrilled to share her expertise on the case.

Molly Sims (Las Vegas) will play the resident mean girl and a frenemy from Shauna's past life. Jennifer Landon (Animal Kingdom) plays the ambitious Ali, who's threatened by Shauna's growing popularity, and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Properties) will play Lindy, who runs the front desk at the spin studio and is Shauna's only true ally at work.

Zoe Cassavetes (Facebook Watch's Junior) will direct the pilot. Michael Rosenberg executive produces

Best Intentions stars David Fynn (Vanity Fair, Undateable) as Andy, a kind-hearted but painfully awkward single father who's a guidance counselor at the high school his son, Nate (Daniel Rashid), attends. Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) will play Katie, a teacher Andy is smitten with, and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek) plays Becky, the school's bubbly, micromanaging vice principal.

Adam Herz (American Pie and its sequels) created the series, which comes from A+E Studios and Propagate. Herz also exec produces with Barry Jossen of A+E Studios and Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Jay Weisleder of Propagate. Steve Pink (Cobra Kai, Angie Tribeca) is directing.

The two pilots will look to join a slate of scripted series on Pop that includes signature comedy Schitt's Creek, the forthcoming Flack starring Anna Paquin, Hollywood Darlings and British import Clique.