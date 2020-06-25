Marlon Wayans Inks Overall Deal With HBO Max

Marlon Wayans is setting up shop at HBO Max.

The multihyphenate has signed an overall deal with the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform that covers scripted and unscripted series projects and stand-up comedy. A scripted project, co-written with Wayans' long-time producing partner Rick Alvarez, and a pair of comedy specials are already in the works.

"I'm excited to be in business with HBO Max," said Wayans. "Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us. We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people's faces."

Added Susanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and animation at HBO Max, "Marlon is a triple threat with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess. We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators."

HBO Max will get a first look at any scripted or unscripted series projects from Wayans. First up is Book of Marlon, a half-hour comedy in which Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself who attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with … being Marlon. He and Alvarez will co-write a pilot and executive produce via their Ugly Baby company.

Wayans will also star in a stand-up special for HBO Max and host a special featuring multiple comics. He joins a roster of comedians with stand-up specials in the works at the streamer that also includes Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah. Conan O'Brien's Team Coco is also producing a slate of five specials.

Wayans will next be seen in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks for Apple TV+. He starred in an co-created the NBC comedy Marlon, which ran for two seasons in 2017 and '18. He and Ugly Baby are repped by 3 Arts, WME and Morris Yorn.

He joins the likes of Salma Hayek, Love Is Blind showrunner Sam Dean and kids' author Mo Willems in securing deals at HBO Max.