Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse to Fuel CBS-Backed Digital Network

The lifestyle-focused Dabl will launch in the fall and feature shows from the two prolific hosts and producers.

CBS Television Distribution is launching a new multiplatform network in the fall.

The lifestyle-focused Dabl (pronounced "dabble") will debut Sept. 9 on digital secondary channels of broadcast stations (a la MeTV or Bounce TV) in about 70 percent of the country. CBS's owned-and-operated stations are the anchor group for the launch; Dabl will be available in the top 10 and 23 of the top 25 markets.

The network will feature library shows from Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse at its launch, along with other programs focusing on cooking, home renovation, DIY and travel. CBS Television Distribution will pay stations a fee to house the network on their digital subchannels and control and sell all ad inventory.

"The strength of our distribution and ad sales teams, combined with our O&O station group and the depth of our library, provides us with a lot of opportunities to mine in the digital landscape," said Steve LoCascio, COO and CFO of CBS Global Distribution Group. “We chose Dabl as our first foray into the space because we see a huge upside in the marketplace for lifestyle programming. We are excited to partner with our CBS stations group to bring this advertiser-friendly network with some of the most beloved personalities in the genre to life."

Said Stewart, "When CBS approached Martha Stewart TV to provide shows for their new lifestyle network, we were happy to have a fresh TV platform on which to share our extensive library. We think everyone will benefit and learn from these beautiful shows. It’s a good thing."

"I’m excited to be a part of CBS’ new lifestyle network Dabl,” added Lagasse. “Folks are always asking for where they can watch my shows — now there is a place. See you in the fall."

The new network will compete for attention with a host of syndicated launches in the fall, including talk shows from Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Mel Robbins; Jerry Springer's courtroom show Judge Jerry; game shows 25 Words or Less and America Says; and legal show Personal Injury Court.