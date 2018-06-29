Netflix Orders Martial Arts Drama 'Wu Assassins'

Netflix is handing out a 10-episode order to a new martial arts drama starring Iko Uwais. Wu Assassins will be the first original in the genre to air on the streamer.

Uwais, featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will both star and serve as lead martial arts choreographer and stunt coordinator on the new series. He'll play Kai Jin, an aspiring chef who becomes the latest assassin in a long-running battle between good and evil. It's set in San Francisco's famous Chinatown.

Martial arts dramas are few and far between, even in the age of peak TV. AMC has already had some success in the genre with Into the Badlands.

Wu Assassins is being produced by Nomadic Pictures Entertainment alongside Flame Ventures. It's being written and executive produced by Falling Skies scribe John Wirth. Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev and Tony Krantz will also serve as executive producers.

Action director Stephen Fung will helm the first two episodes. Much of the cast has yet to be selected, but Byron Mann (Altered Carbon) is on board to star alongside Uwais.