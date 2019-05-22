Martin Short Joins Lisa Kudrow, Greg Kinnear in Amazon College Comedy

The Emmy winner is the latest addition to 'Good People,' from creators Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings.

Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings are assembling an all-star cast for their Amazon comedy pilot Good People.

Martin Short is the latest actor to join the project, following on the heels of Lisa Kudrow and Greg Kinnear (co-creator Cummings also has an onscreen role).

Good People is set at a university and focuses on three generations of women working in the school ombudsman's office, headed by Kudrow's character. It will follow them as they "navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender," per Amazon's logline.

Short will play Ed Brown, the self-satisfied dean of Sacramento University who has no concept of what's appropriate. He is of the "old guard" in terms of his worldview, and his casual sexism causes constant problems for the ombudsman's office.

Kinnear will play a philosophy professor who also causes headaches for Kudrow's ombudsman and a staffer played by Cummings.

Daniels (Empire) and Cummings (2 Broke Girls, the 2018 Roseanne) co-wrote the Amazon Studios/Fox 21 pilot and are executive producing with Kudrow. Daniels is also set to direct.

If it is ordered to series, Good People will join an Amazon comedy roster that includes multiple Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the upcoming Upload from Greg Daniels and the star-studded rom-com anthology Modern Love.

Short is currently on a national comedy tour with Steve Martin in a show called Now You See Them, Soon You Won't. His recent TV credits include the NBC variety show Maya & Marty, Difficult People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.