'Series Regular' Podcast: Marvel's Phase Four Comes to TV

The Hollywood Reporter's genre TV podcast breaks down how shows like 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision' are blurring barriers between film and television.

Welcome back to Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's weekly podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. This week, the podcast blurs the line between TV and film — but really, that's only in keeping with the new status quo at Marvel Studios. At Comic-Con, Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige unveiled a brand new slate of projects for what's known as "Phase Four," the next set of Marvel stories following the release of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It's a sprawling roster of ten different projects — five of which are television series heading to Disney+, the new streaming service bowing in the fall.

Those Disney+ offerings include:

• The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes operating beyond the legacy of Steve Rogers, debuting August 2020;

• WandaVision, debuting spring of 2021, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and the Vision, with Olsen expected to reprise her role shortly thereafter in the May 2021 feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness;

• Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as a time and dimensionally-displaced version of the Asgardian trickster god, hitting Disney+ in what's shaping up to be an incredibly busy spring of 2021;

• Marvel's animated What If…? on Disney+ in the summer of 2021, leaning heavily on the vocal talents of actors already well-known for their Marvel Studios contributions;

• and Hawkeye, featuring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton passing the torch to an up and coming archer named Kate Bishop, landing on Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

What do these various projects mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what should we expect from the increasingly important role of the television side of the Marvel equation now that Disney+ is about to enter the streaming service arena? Those questions and more — alongside a healthy amount of story speculation — are front and center in this week's Series Regular, featuring guest co-hosts Aaron Couch and Patrick Shanley from the Heat Vision side of the Hollywood Reporter shared universe.

