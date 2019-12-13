'TV's Top 5': 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Bosses on Their Long-Term Plans; 'Watchmen' Finale Preview

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino join 'TV's Top 5' for a Showrunner Spotlight segment. This week's episode also features a preview of what to expect from the 'Watchmen' (inset) finale.

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg also discuss the controversy surrounding 'Survivor' and welcome Josh Wigler for a preview of what to expect from the 'Watchmen' finale.

This week's five topics are:

1. Golden Globes and SAG Awards nominations. Awards season is back in full swing as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and actors guild reveal their best picks of the year. Broadcast was almost entirely shut out of both nominations as both groups had some major oversights. In this segment, Fienberg breaks down the many, many things that both groups got wrong and the few things they each got right. The analysis begins at the 4:49 mark.



2. The latest changes at Marvel TV. Weeks after THR reported that Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb would exit the comic book powerhouse, the company opted instead to consolidate the division with the larger film-focused Marvel Studios rather than replace its original exec. So what does that mean? Goldberg explains that current projects will remain in the works but any new TV series will now fall under the oversight of Marvel chief content officer Kevin Feige. The segment takes a larger look at how Marvel TV is one of the more compelling stories of the past decade. The segment begins at the 13:19 mark.

3. Survivor's big failure. This week, a contestant — Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo — was booted from the game. That marked a first for the show's 19-year and 39-season run as multiple people involved with Survivor accused the executive and contestant of inappropriate behavior. In this segment, Fienberg — who has never missed an episode of Survivor — opens up about how the show has failed its audience and what CBS and producers should have done to protect women on the series. The breakdown begins at the 17:05 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. This week, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators and showrunners open up about their long-term vision for Amazon's award-winning comedy, details of season three (yes, we're talking about Joel!), how much they hope to develop for the streamer and, yes, if they have a desire to revisit The Gilmore Girls. The interview begins at the 24:44 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Series Regular host Josh Wigler joins TV's Top 5 to preview what to expect from Sunday's Watchmen season (or possibly series) finale. Tune in at the 1:00:03 mark.

