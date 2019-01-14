'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Twilight Zone' Set for PaleyFest 2019

'The Walking Dead' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' will also be part of the event, which runs March 15-24.

The 2019 PaleyFest has filled in its lineup.

The annual TV festival in Los Angeles will kick off with an evening with the cast and creative team from Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The festival will also spotlight the final seasons of Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, RuPaul's Drag Race and the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access.

Those shows, along with a night with Stephen Colbert and several others, will join the previously announced Parks and Recreation reunion and panels for This Is Us and Pose.

"We're thrilled to announce this incredible lineup of programs," said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center president and CEO. "We're so proud that our lineup reflects the diversity of the television viewing experience — from history-making programs highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, to Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas with strong female characters, action-packed adventure series and a conversation with one of the sharpest voices on late-night TV. This year’s selections epitomize why PaleyFest LA is the premier television festival."

Here's the full lineup.

March 15: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 7:30 p.m.

March 16: Grace and Frankie, 2 p.m.; An Evening With Stephen Colbert, 7 p.m

March 17: RuPaul's Drag Race, 2 p.m.; 911, 7 p.m.

March 20: Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons, 7:30 p.m.

March 21: Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m.

March 22: The Walking Dead, 7:30 p.m.

March 23: MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., 2 p.m.; Pose, 7 p.m.

March 24: Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone, 2 p.m.; This Is Us, 7 p.m.