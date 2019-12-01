This Week in TV: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The L Word' Returns, 'Silicon Valley' Ends

NBC's 'Making It' and the final season of 'Vikings' also debut in the week of Dec. 2.

December is no longer a dead zone for TV. More than a dozen shows have series or season premieres in the week of Dec. 2, and a slew of holiday programming is on the way as well (see The Hollywood Reporter's guide to holiday TV for all things seasonal.)

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Midge is hitting the road in season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy-winning series, which returns Friday on Amazon, will follow the title character (Rachel Brosnahan) as she builds her comedy career on a tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) that takes her to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami (where portions of the season were filmed), as well as overseas to entertain U.S. troops. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown also recurs in season three.

Also on streaming …

New: Apple's sixth scripted show,Truth Be Told, stars Octavia Spencer as the host of a true-crime podcast who comes to doubt that a killer (Aaron Paul) she helped put in prison is actually guilty. It premieres Friday.

Also new: Ian Somerhalder turns from playing a vampire to trying to stop them in V Wars (Thursday, Netflix); Abigail Spencer seeks revenge in Reprisal (Friday, Hulu); Kenya Barris executive produces sketch-comedy show Astronomy Club (Friday, Netflix).

Returning: Season two of dark fairy-tale drama Tell Me a Story arrives Thursday on CBS All Access; part one of Fuller House's final season debuts Friday on Netflix.

On cable …

New: Ten-plus years after the original series ended, Showtime revives and updates groundbreaking series The L Word with The L Word: Generation Q (10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8). Original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey will be joined by several new regulars representing a broader cross-section of the LGBTQIA community in Los Angeles.

Also new: Following Generation Q, Showtime will debut Work in Progress (11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8), starring co-creator Abby McEnany as a self-described fat, queer woman whose misfortune unexpectedly leads her into a transformative relationship. Lilly Wachowski is among the executive producers.

Finales: After six seasons and a hosts of ups and downs for its core characters, HBO's Silicon Valley airs its series finale at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The 50-minute episode is followed by the finale of limited series Mrs. Fletcher at 10:55 p.m.

Returning: Vikings begins its final season at 9 p.m. Wednesday on History, andProject Runway kicks off a new season at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Bravo.

On broadcast …

Returning: NBC is packing the second season of craft competitionMaking It into two weeks. Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will preside over eight episodes of DIY challenges, with four episodes this week (beginning at 10 p.m. Monday) and four the week of Dec. 9.

Also returning: The seventh season of The Great Christmas Light Fight premieres at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.

In case you missed it …

DC Universe's Harley Quinn is, it needs to be said up front, not for kids. The animated series is aimed squarely at adults and features Kaley Cuoco voicing the title character as she breaks up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and forms her own crew. Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader and Tony Hale also star.