'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Ratings Spike With Season 3, Nielsen Says

The Amazon series outdrew its second season by a sizable margin in its first week, though it fell short of Nielsen numbers for fellow Prime Video show 'Jack Ryan.'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel got off to a fast start when its third season debuted in early December — but it didn't rack up quite as big an audience as one of its Amazon counterparts after a week.

Nielsen has released some ratings data for the Emmy-winning series, showing a strong start to the show's third season. The first episode racked up 2.13 million viewers on its premiere day Dec. 6, according to Nielsen's SVOD Content Ratings. That tops the the day one tally for Jack Ryan's first episode (2.06 million) of season two and more than doubles the first-day average for episode one of Mrs. Maisel's second season in 2018 (972,000).

Nielsen says that season three as a whole brought in an average viewership of 606,000 on the first day, also more than double the average for season two.

After the initial burst, however, viewing of Mrs. Maisel slowed down some. The season averaged 3.15 million viewers over its first seven days. While that's well ahead of the seven-day number for season two (2 million), the show didn't keep up its premiere day pace of doubling viewership.

Like other streaming platforms, Amazon doesn't release detailed viewer data for its programming. Nielsen's SVOD ratings measure viewing on TV sets only in the U.S.; streamers have contended the numbers provide an incomplete picture as they don't include viewing on other devices or in other countries. Amazon likes to note that Prime Video is available in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the third Prime Video series for which Nielsen has released viewing data. Its seven-day numbers are somewhat smaller than those for season two of Jack Ryan, which the ratings service says had an average audience of 4.62 million viewers in its first week of release. That show's viewers were also more dedicated day-one bingers, as the eight-episode season averaged 866,000 viewers on premiere day.

Amazon's other Nielsen-tracked show, The Boys, drew 4.1 million viewers over its first 10 days; seven-day figures weren't available.

Nielsen also notes that the audience for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel skewed more toward women, who made up 65 percent of viewers. The audience for all Prime Video series is about 52 percent female.