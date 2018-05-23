'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Recruits Zachary Levi for Season 2 (Exclusive)

The 'Chuck' alum will have a recurring role on the Amazon drama.

Amazon Studios' The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is expanding its family for season two.

The Golden Globe-winning drama has recruited Zachary Levi for its forthcoming second season.

Levi will recur in season two of the Rachel Brosnahan series as an eclectic Manhattan doctor who suddenly starts orbiting the Weissman/Maisel world. Additional details about his character are being kept under wraps.

The casting comes as Maisel is fresh off news that the period drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino has been renewed for a third season ahead of its sophomore debut.

Levi's credits include Chuck and Shazam. He's repped by UTA, Untitled and McKuin Frankel.

A return date for season two of Peabody Award-winning Maisel has not yet been determined.