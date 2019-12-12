'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

The news comes a week after the third cycle of the award-winning comedy launched.

Midge will stick around at Amazon.

The retail giant and streamer has handed out a quick fourth-season renewal for its award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Created by showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, the show returned for its third season Dec. 6.

The news arrives as Maisel further solidified its status as an awards season darling, earning two Golden Globe nominations (best comedy and for star Rachel Brosnahan) as well as SAG mentions for comedy series and actress in a comedy (Brosnahan and Alex Borstein). Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch round out the cast.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” the Palladinos said Thursday. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The Palladinos, who renewed their overall deal with Amazon last spring, will join The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, TV's Top 5, on Friday in the Showrunner Spotlight segment in which the married couple reveal that they have a long-term plan for the period comedy about a woman making her way among the male-dominated stand-up comedy world.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and season three has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. "We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in season four. "Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The comedy has already won an Emmy, three Globes, five Critics' Choice Awards, two PGA awards, a WGA prize and a prestigious Peabody. Season three of the series currently has an impressive 89 percent and 82 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Amazon, like other streamers, does not release ratings data.

The Palladinos, for their part, are also prepping an art drama for Amazon as part of their development pact with Amazon.