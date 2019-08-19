'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Teaser: Sterling K. Brown Makes His Debut

The first look at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's third season is here, following Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) diving full-force into the life of a touring standup.

In the teaser trailer released today, Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) hit the road with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), traveling to Miami ⁠— where much of the season is based ⁠—and embarking on a USO tour to meet the troops. Amy Sherman-Palladino's hit show, which returns to Amazon on Dec. 6, also welcomes Sterling K. Brown to the cast this season in an undisclosed role, and Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Marin Hinkle make return appearances.

Brown announced he was joining the cast in April, posting a video where he announced, "The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes," Brown said in the video, referring to Mrs. Maisel executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. "I'm gettin' together with Midge, and it's going to be awesome."

The third season arrives on the heels of Maisel's 20 Emmy nominations for its second season, after eight wins for its first season including individual wins for Brosnahan and Borstein as well as the award for best comedy series. This season also sees sizable raises for the cast, with Brosnahan, Borstein and Shalhoub renegotiating new deals.

Watch the teaser and check out the key art, both below.