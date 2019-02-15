'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Stars Get Big Raises for Season 3

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub renegotiated their deals for considerably higher pay, and Emmy winner Alex Borstein is also close to a new deal with the Amazon series.

Following a big haul of awards for its first two seasons — and a new overall deal for its creative team — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is giving its stars a hefty raise.

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub have both earned sizable pay increases after renegotiating their deals, and Alex Borstein is close to a new agreement as well, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon declined comment.

Brosnahan stands to reprotedly make as much as triple her previous salary, potentially earning up to $300,000 per episode, and may also get a piece of the show's back end with her new agreement. Though she's No. 1 on the call sheet, Brosnahan's starting salary was said to be lower than that for some of her more established co-stars; that has likely been rectified.

Shalhoub's pay will also rise substantially, to a reported $250,000 per episode, and Borstein's is expected to as well. Regulars Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Kevin Pollak are also likely to get pay bumps.

Season one of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won eight Emmys, including individual wins for Brosnahan and Borstein and the award for best comedy series; Shalhoub was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Shalhoub and Brosnahan have also won individual SAG Awards in January, and the cast took home an ensemble award.

The raises for the cast come on the heels of Amazon signing Mrs. Maisel showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino to a new overall deal to create more projects for the tech giant's Prime Video platform.

Brosnahan is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose. Shalhoub is repped by ICM Partners and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Deadline first reported the news.