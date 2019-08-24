Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Cartoon Headed To Disney Channel

Laurence Fishburne's Cinema Gypsy Productions is partnering with Disney Television Animation and Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment for the new series.

What’s got four legs, four arms, a bright red tail, a genius-level IQ and a new animated series? Marvel Entertainment’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, announced this afternoon at D23 Expo and headed to Disney Channel in 2020.

Adapted from the 2016 Marvel comic book series of the same name, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette — one of the smartest people in the world, although not everyone believes her — and Devil, her pet dinosaur, who arrived in the present day thanks to an accidental time vortex. The concept is an updated take on Captain America and X-Men co-creator Jack Kirby’s 1978 Devil Dinosaur comic book series.

The new animated series will come from Disney Television Animation, with Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions as executive producers alongside Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment and Kim Possible producer Steve Loter. Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell will serve as co-producers and story editors.

"As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” Fishburne said in a statement. “Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”