Marvel's 'What If,' 'Frozen 2' Docuseries Set for for Disney+

Disney's streaming service will include Marvel animated series What If and a docuseries chronicling the making of the media megalith's feature film Frozen 2 in its early days.

Projects for the Disney+ service also include an unscripted series about the inner workings of Pixar, a Phineas and Ferb feature-length movie and shorts featuring characters from the Toy Story franchise. They join previously announced Monsters at Work and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige introduced What If, based on a past Marvel Comics series that featured out-of-continuity stories with unusual team-ups or alternate versions of previous tales. He said the first episode would follow the Captain America origin story, but with Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell in the MCU films and ABC's Agent Carter) receiving the super-soldier serum and Steve Rogers remaining a scrawny kid.

Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Disney Animation (and writer-director of Frozen), said the Frozen 2 docuseries, titled Into the Unknown, will show viewers the process of making the sequel to the 2013 hit, which is due in theaters Nov. 22. She said the producers of Into the Unknown — which "might be" the title of one of the film's songs — were given unlimited access to the cast and crew of Frozen 2 and promised a "raw" and insightful look at crafting the movie.

The Pixar series will be a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes on in the studio's Emeryville, Calif.

The Phineas and Ferb movie, Candace Against the Universe, had been in development as a theatrical release for some time. It will make its debut on Disney+, following the brothers as they try to rescue their sister after she's abducted by aliens.

Other animated originals include Lamplife, a Toy Story spinoff short starring Bo Peep that follows where she was between movies; and Forky Asks a Question, in which the Toy Story 4 character tries to understand the world he's just been born into.