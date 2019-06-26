Mary J. Blige Signs First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

The Grammy winner and Oscar nominee will develop projects for the studio via her newly launched Blue Butterfly banner.

Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige is moving into TV production.

The singer/songwriter/actress has signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce series via her newly launched Blue Butterfly Productions. The deal also includes a component by which Blige can create content for the studio's array of platforms.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate," said Blige. "They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can't wait to bring all of our projects to life."

Added Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs, "Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we're humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit."

Blige currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and the long-awaited third season of Scream, which will debut on VH1 (after moving from MTV) in July. She earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination in 2017 for her role in Mudbound; her song from the film, "Mighty River," was also nominated for best original song.

Blige is the latest addition to a growing roster of first-look and overall deals Lionsgate has made in the past year. Among the others are pacts with Power creator Courtney Kemp, Matt Kuntiz, Jonathan Levine, Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, Cassian Elwes, Common, the Erwin Brothers, Eugenio Derbez and Yvette Lee Bowser.

Blige is repped by APA, The Lede Company and Grubman Shire.