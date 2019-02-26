Mary Steenburgen Joins NBC's Paul Feig Musical Dramedy

NBC has tapped Mary Steenburgen to star opposite Jane Levy in the network's musical drama pilot Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The Oscar-winning actress will play the mother of Levy's character in the pilot, which comes from Lionsgate TV, Paul Feig and Austin Winsberg. Steenburgen's character, Maggie, tries to put her best foot forward and keep her family intact.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Levy (Castle Rock, Suburgatory) as the title character, a young woman who starts hearing people's thoughts as songs, sometimes even full musical numbers. She's able to use her "gift" not only to understand the people in her life, but also to help those around her. Skylar Astin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Alex Newell (Glee) also star.

Winsberg (Gossip Girl, Jake in Progress) created the series and executive produces with Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids), FeigCo's Jessie Henderson, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Shepard (Girls, Ugly Betty) is directing and executive producing the pilot.

Feig had been set to direct but had to cede those duties to Shepard due to a busy feature-film schedule.

Steenburgen's recent credits include Fox's The Last Man on Earth, feature film Book Club and recurring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Orange Is the New Black. She also starred in the final season of Justified on FX. She won an Oscar in 1981 for Melvin and Howard.

She is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Gang Tyre.