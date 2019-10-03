TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Cools But Remains No. 1

Fox's drama 'Almost Family' debuts to OK numbers but loses more than half its lead-in audience.

The Masked Singer came down from its season premiere last week, but the show still carried Fox to a victory among adults 18-49 Wednesday night. The premiere of drama Almost Family, however, lost a sizable portion of its lead-in audience. NBC claimed a total-viewer win on the back of its three Chicago shows.

Week two of The Masked Singer scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, down from 2.5 for its premiere and the series' first outing to fall below a 2.0 in the demographic. It drew 6.75 million viewers, vs. 8.1 million last week.

Almost Family debuted with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, a little above the average for series premieres in the first couple weeks of the season, and 2.95 million viewers. It declined by more than half from its Masked Singer lead-in.

NBC's Chicago Fire (7.57 million viewers) and Chicago Med (7.55 million) had the two biggest total audiences of the night while matching their premiere ratings in adults 18-49 (1.1 and 1.0). Chicago PD was also steady in the demo at 1.0 and gathered 6 million viewers.

On CBS, Survivor ticked down to 1.2 in adults 18-49 (vs. 1.3 last week) but improved its total viewership, rising by about 200,000 viewers to 6.5 million. The season premiere of SEAL Team (0.7 in adults 18-49, 5.22 million viewers) was on par with its 2018-19 average, while SWAT (0.6, 4.08 million) was down from its year-ago numbers.

ABC's lineup was steady, with Single Parents (0.8 in adults 18-49) improving slightly and The Goldbergs (1.0), Schooled (0.8), Modern Family (1.1) and Stumptown (0.7) all equaling their week-ago ratings. Stumptown's premiere doubled its 18-49 rating after three days of delayed viewing.

Fox topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating. NBC came in second at 1.0, and ABC and CBS tied for third at 0.8. Univision averaged 0.4 and Telemundo 0.3. The CW got a 0.2 from its annual iHeartRadio Music Festival broadcast.

