TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Winning Streak Continues

'Celebrity Big Brother' goes quietly, finishing its season down about 15 percent from a year ago.

The Masked Singer continued its strong run on Fox Wednesday, finishing more than a full ratings point ahead of its closest competition in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The singing competition delivered a 2.4 rating in the demo, up from 2.2 last week, and has now led seven straight Wednesdays in adults 18-49. Lead-in 24 Hours to Hell and Back scored a 1.0, off slightly week to week.

NBC's Chicago Med had the next-best adults 18-49 at 1.3 and was also the night's most-watched show with 8.81 million viewers. Med, Chicago Fire (1.2) and Chicago PD (1.1) were all down slightly in the 18-49 demo.

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother drew a 0.9 for CBS, up slightly from Monday's outing but below its season average. The season finishes down about 15 percent in adults 18-49 and off 13 percent in viewers vs. its first run in 2018. The World's Best also drew a 0.9 at 8 p.m.

ABC comedies Schooled (0.8) and Single Parents (0.6) both hit season lows, while The Goldbergs (1.1) slipped 0.2 week to week (Modern Family was a rerun). Match Game posted a 0.5 at 10 p.m.

The CW aired repeats of Riverdale and All American.

Fox's 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 led the network race Wednesday, beating NBC (1.2) by half a point. CBS came in third at 0.9, followed by ABC at 0.7. Telemundo and Univision each averaged 0.4 and The CW 0.2.