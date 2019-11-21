TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Bounces Back, 'Chicago' Trio Rises

The NBC dramas close out their fall runs with their biggest non-crossover audiences of the season.

The Masked Singer rebounded from last week's series-low ratings to reclaim the top spot among adults 18-49. NBC's Chicago dramas also improved, closing out their fall runs with Wednesday's three largest total audiences.

After hitting a low opposite the CMA Awards a week ago, The Masked Singer rose three tenths of a point in adults 18-49 to a 1.9 rating for Fox, the best of the night on broadcast. It also improved by more than a million viewers to 6.67 million (and will add substantially to that with delayed and digital viewing). Almost Family stayed at its season low of 0.5 in the demo, though it was up a bit in viewers at 1.88 million.

At NBC, Chicago Fire scored a same-day season high with 8.31 million viewers, topping the 8.22 million for the Oct. 16 crossover episode. It also ticked up in adults 18-49 to a 1.2. Chicago Med (8.39 million, 1.2) and P.D. (6.96 million, 1.1) each drew their second-largest viewer counts of the season, behind the crossover, and were up a tenth apiece in the 18-49 demo.

CBS' Survivor also ticked up from a week ago, scoring a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 6.65 million viewers (vs. 1.1 and 6.07 million last week). SEAL Team (0.7, 4.66 million) and SWAT (0.5, 3.74 million) were on par with their same-day season averages.

ABC's lineup returned from a week off with steady 18-49 ratings: The Goldbergs and Modern Family finished at 0.9, Schooled at 0.7, Single Parents at 0.6 and Stumptown at 0.5. (Modern Family and Stumptown ranked in the top 20 for delayed viewing gains.) The CW's Riverdale and Nancy Drew each earned a 0.2.

Fox and NBC tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging a 1.2. CBS came in third at 0.8, a little ahead of ABC's 0.7. Telemundo (0.5) edged out Univision (0.4), and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

