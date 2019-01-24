TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Stays Hot, 'Chicago Med' Surges

Fox's singing competition ticks up a bit in its fourth episode, showing it has some staying power.

Fox's The Masked Singer posted more strong ratings for its fourth episode, leading the network to a fourth straight Wednesday victory among adults 18-49. NBC's Chicago Med, meanwhile, had its most-watched episode in more than three years.

The Masked Singer earned a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers, up a little in both measures compared to a week ago (2.2, 6.94 million). 24 Hours to Hell and Back (1.1) also ticked up vs. last week.

Chicago Med tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 and drew 9.36 million viewers — its biggest total audience since December 2015, early in the show's first season. Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.42 million) and Chicago PD (1.1, 7.22 million) were steady in the 18-49 demo and finished second and third for the night in viewers.

The third episode of Celebrity Big Brother posted a 1.1 for CBS, off a little from Tuesday's episode. SEAL Team and Criminal Minds both equaled their last outings at 0.8.

ABC was also pretty steady week to week: The Goldbergs and Modern Family each scored 1.2s in the demo; Schooled matched last week's 1.1, while Single Parents came in at 0.7 and Match Game at 0.5.

Riverdale dipped slightly to 0.4 on The CW, while All American was steady at 0.2.

Fox averaged a 1.7 in the 18-49 demographic for the night, half a point clear of NBC's 1.2. ABC and CBS tied for third at 0.9, and The CW trailed at 0.3.