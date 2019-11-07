TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Returns Down, Still Leads

NBC's 'Chicago Med' finishes first in total viewers Wednesday but trails Fox's unscripted hit by a good margin in adults 18-49.

The Masked Singer's return from two weeks off for the World Series brought lower ratings than its last outing — but it still led Wednesday's 18-49 ratings by a sizable margin.

Fox aired two episodes of its unscripted hit in primetime, each one scoring a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49. That ties the show's lowest same-day mark to date — but it was also 54 percent higher than the next-best show in the 18-49 demographic, CBS' Survivor (1.3). (The Masked Singer also gets a good-sized bump in delayed viewing, growing by a full point after seven days.) The two episodes averaged 7.1 million viewers.

NBC's Chicago Med was Wednesday's most-watched primetime show with 8.03 million viewers, its second-largest audience of the season behind a crossover installment on Oct. 16. It scored a 1.1 in adults 18-49. Chicago Fire finished second in viewers with 7.64 million, along with a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic; Chicago PD is at 6.44 million and 1.0.

Survivor's 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers are both up week to week on CBS. SEAL Team (0.6, 4.52 million) and SWAT (0.5, 3.84 million) are even in adults 18-49 and up a little in viewers (SWAT also ranks high in delayed viewing, doubling its 18-49 rating and almost doubling its total audience after a week).

ABC's comedies were all fairly steady: Modern Family ticked down in adults 18-49 to 0.9, but The Goldbergs (0.9), Schooled (0.7) and Single Parents (0.6) all matched last week's ratings. Stumptown (0.5) was also steady; the rookie drama will likely more than double its demo rating and its total viewership of 2.83 million after a week, based on its performance so far.

The CW got 0.2s from both Riverdale and Nancy Drew, the latter improving by a tenth of a point over last week.

Fox's 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime on the broadcast networks, finishing a point ahed of the 1.0 for NBC. CBS (0.8) edged out ABC (0.7) for third place. The CW trailed at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.