'The Masked Singer': Final Three Celebrities Revealed

The Masked Singer had its second season finale on Wednesday night. After whittling down the pool of 16 secret singers, it was down to the final three: the Fox, the Flamingo and the Rottweiler. One by one, they had to reveal their real identities, but first they had to sing for panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thick and Jenny McCarthy.

The Fox was up first, saying that no matter what he does, he tries to make sure he’s the most prepared person in the room. "Every kick, ball, change, every jazz hand, all of it," he said of his attention to detail, suggesting he could either be known for singing or sports. He sang "Try A Little Tenderness." He got emotional with the panel, saying that it has taken a long time for him to find his joy again. The panel guessed that it could be Jamie Foxx or Wayne Brady.

Next up, the Flamingo said that she had been nervous to sing in front of anybody. "I’ve been able to break out of the box that I put myself in," she said. She sang "Proud Mary," and the panel guessed once again that it might be Adrienne Bailon or Fantasia. Jeong threw Fergie into the mix.

The Rottweiler returned, and in his clue package, he appeared with a guitar again. "Here, I’ve been given the most amazing opportunity to break that mold," he said, suggesting he’s trying to reinvent himself. He sang "Alive" by Sia, and the guesses from the panel included Jared Leto, Darren Criss, Jason Mraz and Dave Franco.

Then it was time for the audience and panel to vote. Coming in third place was the Flamingo, which meant she had to take off her mask. It did turn out to be Bailon, which means the panel was on the right track for this one for a while.

After the vote, the Fox won season two of The Masked Singer. First, the Rottweiler had to take his mask off, coming in second place. He turned out to be American Idol alum Chris Daughtry.

Finally, the panelists gave their last guesses as to who the Fox might be, sticking with Brady and Foxx. It ended up being Brady.