'The Masked Singer' Finale: Who Won?

The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday evening, with the final three artists revealing their identities and also a winner getting crowned. Celebrities previously revealed ahead of the finale were Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong and Antonio Brown. For the two-hour finale, celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy returned to make educated guesses about the real people underneath the Bee, Monster and Peacock costumes. The evening was hosted by Nick Cannon, and Kenan Thompson also joined as a guest panelist for the finale.

The first hour revisited the finalists’ roads to the finale as well as the panel’s guesses from throughout the season. For the Monster, the panelists guessed Gucci Mane, Nelly, Cee Lo Green, Jamie Foxx, P Diddy, Darius Rutger, Lil Jon, and Calvin Harris. Guesses for the Bee over the course of the season included Dionne Warwick, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Chaka Khan. The Peacock has been speculated to be Criss Angel, David Copperfield, Wayne Brady, Sean Cassidy, Neil Patrick Harris, Donny Osmond, Tom Jones.

Then the real finale began, opening with a group performance by all 12 of the season’s contestants. The Peacock took the stage first. He shared that he is a perfectionist and a hard worker. He then sang “Shake A Tail Feather” and once again put on an entertaining show. “I really feel that you care,” Scherzinger said of his performances. The panelists guessed Neil Patrick Harris again, and Jeong said he had no guesses in his brain. McCarthy also threw out Donny Osmond and Harry Connick Jr. Thicke guessed Weird Al Yankovic. “I have been in show business a long time, but this is probably the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” the Peacock said.

Next, the Bee sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” yet again showcasing a really clear tone with impressive technical skills. Jeong guessed it could be Anita Baker, while Thompson guessed Gladys Knight, and most of the panelists agreed.

The Monster closed things out with a throwback hip-hop performance of “This Is How We Do It.” He reiterated once again that he has been hoping for a second chance. The judges were pretty stuck on who it could be, with McCarthy throwing out Tiger Woods, but it was very clear that the Monster had pipes in a way that suggested he’s an actual singer. Scherzinger and Thicke guessed Jamie Foxx, while Thompson guessed Tyrese Gibson.

After the performances and some more guessing, the results were in. Coming in third place was the Bee, who unmasked and revealed herself to indeed be Gladys Knight, which the panel definitely was on top of. In second place was the Peacock, who revealed himself to be Donny Osmond, another correct guess for most of the panel.

The winner of The Masked Singer and person under the Monster mask was rapper T-Pain, who was easily the most successful celebrity at stumping the panel.