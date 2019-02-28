TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Finale Hits Series High

The Masked Singer hit series-high ratings for its season finale, capping its run as the 2018-19 season's highest-rated new show.

The Fox singing competition averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for its two-hour finale, peaking with a 3.8 in its final half hour as the winner was revealed. It drew just above 10 million total viewers, also a high.

Fox is counting the two hours as two separate episodes. The 8 p.m. hour, an extended recap of previous episodes, averaged 2.6 in the demo and 8.6 million viewers. The finale at 9 p.m. jumped to 3.6 in adults 18-49 — the highest-rated regular series telecast this season — and 11.45 million viewers.

The other networks were relatively stable opposite Fox's big night. Survivor was the No. 2 show of the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.5, off just a little from its premiere on CBS a week ago. The World's Best, however, continued to decline, managing just a 0.4.

NBC's recently renewed Chicago trio all came down from last week, but Chicago Med (1.2), Chicago Fire (1.2) and Chicago P.D. (1.1) were all in line with their season averages.

ABC's Whiskey Cavalier officially premiered to a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 4.1 million viewers, on par with its late-night preview Sunday after the Oscars (0.8, 4.2 million). The show's numbers are also in line with the performance of A Million Little Things in the same slot in the fall (0.8, 3.59 million). The Goldbergs (1.1), Schooled (0.9), Modern Family (1.1) and Single Parents (0.7) all matched their week-ago numbers.

Riverdale returned to The CW, after two weeks off, with a 0.3, even with its last outing. All American (0.2) was steady as well.

Fox's 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime more than doubled the 1.2 for second-place NBC. ABC (0.9) edged CBS (0.8) for third. Univision averaged 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.3.