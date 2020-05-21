TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Ends on 7-Week Highs

The finale tops the fall cycle's last episode and provides a good launchpad for summer series 'Ultimate Tag.'

The finale of The Masked Singer scored its best ratings in seven weeks, closing the spring cycle with better numbers than its fall finale. It also provided a solid launchpad for summer series Ultimate Tag.

The Masked Singer drew a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.72 million viewers for Fox, its best showing since a 2.4 in the demo and 8.9 million viewers since April 1. It edged out the fall finale (2.2, 8.36 million). Ultimate Tag premiered with a 1.3 in the demo and 4.57 million viewers.

Fox was the only network with a full night of originals on the last night of the September-to-May season, with a handful of originals airing on the other networks.

The season finale of SWAT on CBS scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 4.78 million viewers, down slightly from its last episode two weeks ago but ahead of its same-day season average. The 100 began its final season on The CW with a 0.2 in the demo and 835,000 viewers, on par with its summer 2019 average in the demo and a bit higher in viewers.

ABC revived its Wonderful World of Disney banner with a showing of Moana, which earned a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.44 million viewers.

Fox led the 18-49 rankings in primetime by a wide margin, averaging a 1.8 rating. ABC finished second at 0.6. CBS and Univision tied for third at 0.5. A night of reruns on NBC came in at 0.4, followed by Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.