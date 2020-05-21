8:48am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Ends on 7-Week Highs
The finale of The Masked Singer scored its best ratings in seven weeks, closing the spring cycle with better numbers than its fall finale. It also provided a solid launchpad for summer series Ultimate Tag.
The Masked Singer drew a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.72 million viewers for Fox, its best showing since a 2.4 in the demo and 8.9 million viewers since April 1. It edged out the fall finale (2.2, 8.36 million). Ultimate Tag premiered with a 1.3 in the demo and 4.57 million viewers.
Fox was the only network with a full night of originals on the last night of the September-to-May season, with a handful of originals airing on the other networks.
The season finale of SWAT on CBS scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 4.78 million viewers, down slightly from its last episode two weeks ago but ahead of its same-day season average. The 100 began its final season on The CW with a 0.2 in the demo and 835,000 viewers, on par with its summer 2019 average in the demo and a bit higher in viewers.
ABC revived its Wonderful World of Disney banner with a showing of Moana, which earned a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.44 million viewers.
Fox led the 18-49 rankings in primetime by a wide margin, averaging a 1.8 rating. ABC finished second at 0.6. CBS and Univision tied for third at 0.5. A night of reruns on NBC came in at 0.4, followed by Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.
