'The Masked Singer': Who Was the First Celebrity Eliminated on Season Three?

The Masked Singer is back for a third season with 18 all new secret celebrities competing to wow the panel and studio audience with their singing but also remain anonymous. Nick Cannon is back as host, and he’s joined by the celebrity panelists: Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. Jamie Foxx also joined the panel for the premiere as a guest judge. Foxx shared that several people in his life thought he was the Fox last season. Season three kicked off with a special premiere slot after the Super Bowl, starting with Group A: White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Llama, Robot and Kangaroo.

Up first was White Tiger, who instantly appeared very tall. In his clue package, he teased his strength, said he has had a “giant career full of accomplishments.” An award for clam shucking also appeared in the video along with a picture of Abraham Lincoln with the words “four score and seven years ago” on it. He sang “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. Jeong guessed that it was John Cena, which was a pretty solid guess right out the gate. Foxx guessed it was Tyler Perry or Michael Strahan, and Scherzinger guessed Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

The Turtle was up next, and his clue package featured a running track, a surfboard, burgers on a grill, bunny ears and yoga balls. “It felt like everyone around me was fighting tooth or nail for the dream,” he said, adding that he outlasted his competition. He sang “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal. Jeong said he thinks he’s a frontrunner on the show, so it might be a while before his real identity is revealed. But panelist guesses for now included Zac Efron or Joey McIntyre. McCarthy wondered if it was a boybander but didn’t have a specific guess. Jeong jokingly guessed it’s McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

In his clue package, the Llama appeared as a radio host. “I’m here for one reason only: to have a laugh,” he said. Playing cards and a Sounds Of Seattle record appeared, and the Llama also shared that he’s a romantic. He sang “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin. It did seem like he is likely a comedian. The panel guesses were Howard Stern, David Spade and Joel McHale, who previously appeared as a guest panelist on the show.

“When you become famous, people expect you to look and act a certain way,” said Miss Monster in her first clue package. Hairspray and a key labeled fun appeared in the video along with the number 10 and references to the Monster from last season, who was T-Pain. She sang “Something To Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. The panel thought they heard a twang in her voice, so Jeong guessed it’s Dolly Parton. But McCarthy thought Mary J. Blige, and Scherzinger said Dionne Warwick, and Foxx agreed.

The Robot’s clue package featured a game controller, a miniature skateboard and the periodic table. He also made references to scales and stunts. He sang “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Floyd Mayweather were the panel’s guesses.

Closing out the night was the Kangaroo, who said “I’m a survivor” in her clue package. “I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together.” A gramophone, speed bag, and jump rope made of ivy appeared in the video. She sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn and delivered the top vocal of the night. “One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I’ve had no other option than to be vulnerable,” she said. McCarthy and Foxx guessed that it could be Jordin Sparks, and Scherzinger guessed Kelly Rowland. Thicke guessed Iggy Azalea because of the Australia connection.

The singer who received the least amount of votes was the Robot, who then had to unmask. The panel made some final guesses, but no one got it right, because in the end it was rapper Lil Wayne. Thick was especially surprised since he has collaborated with Lil Wayne before. Foxx has collaborated with him before, too.

The Masked Singer season three continues in its usual time slot on Wednesday night.