TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Rises, Laps Wednesday Field

Fox's singing competition posts the best ratings since its premiere, doubling the No. 2 show of the night in adults 18-49.

A bitterly cold night in much of the country may have helped The Masked Singer continue its hot streak.

Wednesday's edition of Fox reality hit posted its best ratings since the series premiere, averaging a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 (up from 2.3 a week ago) and 7.85 million viewers (vs. 7.14 million). It also doubled the second-best 18-49 rating of the night, 1.3 for The Goldbergs on ABC.

Fox's 24 Hours to Hell and Back tied its season high of 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic and had a season-best 4.23 million viewers.

Several other shows also improved. The Goldbergs had its most-watched episode of the season (5.67 million viewers) and tied its second-best 18-49 rating. Single Parents (0.8) and Match Game (0.6) also ticked up for ABC, as did Celebrity Big Brother (1.2) on CBS.

ABC's Schooled (1.0) and Modern Family (1.2), CBS' Criminal Minds (0.8) and The CW's Riverdale (0.4) and All American (0.2) all held steady.

Perhaps most indicative of the cold weather driving TV usage up is the fact that NBC's Chicago Med (5.52 million) and Chicago Fire (5.01 million) had their most-watched reruns ever.

Fox averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, more than doubling the 0.9 for second-place ABC. CBS came in third at 0.8, followed by NBC, 0.7; Univision, 0.5; Telemundo, 0.4; and The CW, 0.3.