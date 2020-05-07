TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Slips but Stays No. 1 in Demo

'Survivor' and ABC's comedy block are also down a little week to week as TV usage slowly declines from its peak a few weeks ago.

The Masked Singer stayed on top of Wednesday's 18-49 ratings, but the Fox show drew its smallest numbers in two months. CBS' Survivor and ABC's comedy block also declined a little as TV usage — while still above its pre-pandemic level — continues to come down slowly from its peak in late March.

The Masked Singer delivered a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.08 million viewers, its smallest same-day numbers since March 4 (not including an April 15 clip show). The After the Mask after-show was also down for Fox, coming in at 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers.

Survivor aired two episodes on CBS, and the 8 p.m. installment was down slightly in viewers (7.91 million, vs. 8.08 million last week) and even in the demo at 1.5. The 9 o'clock episode drew 7.24 million viewers and a 1.4 in adults 18-49. SEAL Team averaged 4.57 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo at 10 p.m., also down from a week ago (when it aired in its regular 9 p.m. slot).

The Goldbergs (0.8 in 18-49, 4.35 million viewers) held steady for ABC, and an 8:30 p.m. airing of Single Parents episodes benefited from the lead-in to score an above-average 2.88 million viewers, along with a 0.5 in the demo.American Housewife (0.5, 2.83 million) had its smallest Wednesday audience of the season. A second Single Parents at 9:30 was down week to week at 0.4 in the demo and 2.23 million viewers. An airing of Shark Tank (0.5, 2.4 million) at 10 p.m. was well below the show's usual ratings.

Riverdale posted a 0.2 in adults 18-49 on The CW, even with last week. NBC aired reruns in primetime.

Fox topped the night's 18-49 rankings with a 1.4 rating, ahead of CBS' 1.1. NBC finished third at 0.6, and ABC and Univision tied at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW, 0.1.

