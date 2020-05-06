'Masked Singer' Renewed at Fox, 'Lego Masters' Eyes Return

The two unscripted series are among the network's top-performing shows of the season.

Fox wants more of The Masked Singer — and likely more of Lego Masters, as well.

The network has renewed its top-rated unscripted series for the 2020-21 season. Fox Entertainment head Lachlan Murdoch said Wednesday on the company's quarterly earnings call that he hopes for a fall debut for season four of Masked Singer.

As for season two of Lego Masters, it hasn't been formally renewed, but the network hopes to bring it back, likely as a midseason entry.

The debut date for Masked Singer will be contingent on production being able to restart safely in the summer, an unknown at the moment amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some nonessential businesses in California have the OK to reopen on Friday, but TV and film production is still a good ways away from ramping back up, with new safety guidelines in a post-pandemic world still being developed.

The renewal of Masked Singer comes as no surprise. The series, which is produced by Fox's in-house alternative studio, is the network's top-rated show of 2019-20 in both adults 18-49 (a 3.2 rating) and total viewers (10.87 million) in Nielsen's seven-day ratings.

Lego Masters, which comes from Endemol Shine North America and Plan B, averaged a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic — third on the network this season behind Masked Singer and the drama 911 — and 5.6 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing.

The Masked Singer joins the drama 911 and its spinoff 911: Lone Star and the animated shows The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Bless the Harts and Duncanville on Fox's roster for 2020-21.