TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Stays on Top, 'Making It' Finale Rises

Fox's unscripted hit tops Wednesday's broadcast slate, as it's done nearly every week this season.

The Masked Singer carried Fox to a ratings victory Wednesday night, leading the 18-49 rankings as it's done every week this season opposite regular competition. The unscripted hit also topped primetime in total viewers.

NBC's Making It closed on an up note, with the first of two episodes scoring a high in adults 18-49 for its two-week run. ABC's Stumptown reached a six-episode high in total viewers with its fall finale.

The Masked Singer drew a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.85 million viewers; both figures are up from a week ago and from Tuesday's special airing. Almost Family turned its best showing since mid-October (a span of five episodes) with a 0.6 and 2.21 million viewers.

Making It finished its season with two episodes that scored 0.6 (a season high) and 0.5 in adults 18-49 and averaged 2.5 million viewers. Night two of Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways dipped a little from Tuesday's debut but still scored a decent 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 6 million viewers.

Stumptown's 3.12 million viewers are the most for the show since Oct. 9; the drama is among the season's better delayed-viewing performers and will likely nearly double within a week. It was steady in adults 18-49, as were all of ABC's comedies. Modern Family had its second-largest total audience of the season with 4.25 million viewers.

Survivor finished second to The Masked Singer in both adults 18-49 (1.2) and viewers (6.81 million) for CBS. SEAL Team was steady in the 18-49 demo at 0.7 and recorded a season high in viewers with 5.82 million. SWAT's 4.8 million viewers were its second-most of the season, to go along with a 0.6 in adults 18-49. The fall finales of Riverdale and Nancy Drew each drew a 0.2 on The CW.

Fox led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, half a point clear of the 0.8 for CBS. ABC and NBC tied at 0.7. The CW averaged 0.2.

