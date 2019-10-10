TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Steadies, 'Nancy Drew' Starts Solidly

The CW's teen-detective drama hangs on to nearly all of 'Riverdale's' audience.

The Masked Singer led Wednesday's adults 18-49 ratings for the third straight week, holding steady after falling some from its season premiere. The CW's Nancy Drew also put up decent numbers, and NBC's Chicago Fire gathered the night's biggest total audience.

Fox breakout The Masked Singer scored a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.92 million viewers, even with last week's installment. Episode two of Almost Family (0.8 in adults 18-49) was even with last week's fast nationals (it adjusted down to 0.7 in the finals) but off a little in total viewers with 2.6 million, vs. 2.73 million last week. It again lost more than half of its lead-in audience.

Nancy Drew had no such trouble, retaining nearly all of lead-in Riverdale's total audience (1.17 million vs. 1.18 million) while drawing a 0.3 in adults 18-49. The 1.17 million viewers are the most for The CW in the time period since November 2017, and Nancy Drew had the best retention of Riverdale's audience since the latter moved to 8 p.m. in fall 2017.

Riverdale drew a 0.4 for its debut, which paid tribute to the late Luke Perry, off slightly from last season's premiere but in line with the show's 2018-19 average.

Chicago Fire (7.63 million viewers) was the night's most watched show, and its 1.2 in the 18-49 demo is up week to week. Chicago Med (7.35 million) finished second in viewers and also ticked up in the demo to 1.1. Chicago Fire (6.41 million) built on last week's total audience and was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.0.

Survivor (1.1) and SWAT (0.5) both reached series lows in adults 18-49 on CBS. SEAL Team matched last week's premiere with a 0.7. ABC's Modern Family (0.9) also hit a series low, and Schooled (0.7) and Stumptown (0.6) each slipped week to week. The Goldbergs (1.0) and Single Parents (0.7) were steady.

Fox topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, beating out NBC's 1.1.

