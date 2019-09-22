This Week in TV: 'The Masked Singer,' 61 Other Broadcast Premieres, Ryan Murphy's 'Politician'

The start of the 2019-20 TV season brings an onslaught of premieres for new and returning series in the week of Sept. 23.

Summer is officially over: Monday marks both the first day of autumn and the kickoff to the 2019-20 TV season, and the annual onslaught of broadcast premieres — more than 60 in the week of Sept. 23 — begins anew.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show(s)

Amid all the changes to the TV landscape in the past decade, broadcast networks rolling out a boatload of shows in the first week of the new season has remained a relative constant. It works, too: At least in terms of on-air ratings, premiere week will be the high-water mark for a lot of shows.

Among the biggest returnees for the week are The Masked Singer (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox), last season's top new show in adults 18-49; Young Sheldon (8 p.m. Thursday, CBS), which takes parent show The Big Bang Theory's spot; andLaw & Order: SVU (10 p.m. Thursday, NBC), which begins its record-setting 21st season. Some of the anticipated newcomers are ABC's Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish (9 p.m. Tuesday, ABC), CBS drama Evil (10 p.m. Thursday, CBS) and Fox's animated comedy Bless the Harts (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29).

A full rundown of network premieres is below.

New

Monday: Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS), All Rise (9 p.m., CBS), Prodigal Son (9 p.m., Fox), Bluff City Law (10 p.m., NBC)

Tuesday: Mixed-ish (9 p.m., ABC), Emergence (10 p.m., ABC)

Wednesday: Stumptown (10 p.m., ABC)

Thursday: The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS), Perfect Harmony (8:30 p.m., NBC), Carol's Second Act (9:30 p.m., CBS), Sunnyside (9:30 p.m., NBC), Evil (10 p.m., CBS)

Sunday: Bless the Harts (8:30 p.m., Fox)

Returning

Monday: The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS), 911 (8 p.m., Fox), The Voice (8 p.m., NBC), The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC), Bull (10 p.m., CBS)

Tuesday: The Conners (8 p.m., ABC), NCIS (8 p.m., CBS), The Resident (8 p.m., Fox), Bless This Mess (8:30 p.m., ABC), FBI (9 p.m., CBS), Empire's final season (9 p.m., Fox), This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC), Black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC), NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m., CBS), New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC)

Wednesday: The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC), Survivor (8 p.m., CBS), The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox), Chicago Med (8 p.m., NBC), Schooled (8:30 p.m., ABC), Modern Family's final season (9 p.m., ABC), Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC), Single Parents (9:30 p.m., ABC), Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC)

Thursday: Grey's Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC), Young Sheldon (8 p.m., CBS), Thursday Night Football (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Fox), Superstore (8 p.m., NBC), A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC), Mom (9 p.m., CBS), The Good Place's final season (9 p.m., NBC), How to Get Away With Murder's final season (10 p.m., ABC),Law & Order: SVU (10 p.m., NBC)

Friday: American Housewife (8 p.m., ABC), Hawaii Five-0 (8 p.m., CBS), Fresh Off the Boat (8:30 p.m., ABC), 20/20 (9 p.m., ABC), Magnum P.I. (9 p.m., CBS), Dateline (9 p.m., NBC), Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS)

Saturday: Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, NBC)

Sunday: America's Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m., ABC), 60 Minutes (7:30 p.m./after NFL, CBS), The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox), God Friended Me (8:30 p.m., CBS), Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC), Bob's Burgers (9 p.m., Fox), NCIS: Los Angeles (9:30 p.m., CBS), Family Guy (9:30 p.m., Fox), The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC)

On cable …

New: Epix has attracted a top-flight cast for its drama series Godfather of Harlem (10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29), with Forest Whitaker in the title role as crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who after being released from prison in the early 1960s fights the mafia for control of Harlem. Vincent D'Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito also star.

Also new: Cake (10:30 p.m. Wednesday, FXX), a mix of live-action and animate comedy shorts, is a little bit like Liquid Television for 2019.

Returning: The 23rd season of South Park leads into the return of Crank Yankers (10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central); plus new seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (10 p.m. Wednesday, FXX), Van Helsing (10 p.m. Friday, Syfy) and Robot Chicken (midnight Sunday, Adult Swim).

On streaming …

New: Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series, The Politician stars Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) as a wealthy Santa Barbara high school student who believes his destiny is to be president. First, though, he has to run for student body president at his high school. Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange and Bob Balaban also star.

Also new: Horror-focused streaming platform Shudder debuts anthology series Creepshow, based on the 1982 Stephen King-George Romero movie. The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero is the showrunner, and the cast includes Tricia Helfer, David Arquette, Giancarlo Esposito and Adrienne Barbeau, who also starred in the 1982 film.

Finale: Transparent wraps its run on Amazon with a musical series finale debuting Friday. Crafted for viewers who have stuck with the groundbreaking show, the "Musicale Finale" is an "overcrowded story," per THR's review, but contains a few gems.

In case you missed it …

Criminalis a crime procedural, yes, but one with a conceit that sets it apart: Though all 12 episodes share an interrogation-room set, it follows four cases with four different casts and crews — one each from the U.K., Spain, France and Germany. It's streaming on Netflix.