'Masked Singer' Producer Lands Celebrity Talent Show at TBS

'Celebrity Show-Off,' hosted by Mayim Bialik and based on a Korean format, is the second at-home show the cable net has greenlit in the past week.

TBS is doubling down on remotely filmed programs, greenlighting its second show of that kind in less than a week.

The new project is called Celebrity Show-Off. Based on a Korean show called My Little Television and hosted by Mayim Bialik, the unconventional talent show will feature actors, music artists, athletes and other celebs creating self-shot content that will premiere online and vie for views and engagement from the public. It's set to premiere June 23.

The show comes from Craig Plestis, who brought The Masked Singer (also based on a Korean format) to the United States, and veteran unscripted producer Tom Forman (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Guy's Grocery Games).

The order for Celebrity Show-Off comes a few days after TBS picked up Tournament of Laughs, a remotely filmed comedy competition that Jason Sudeikis will host. Former Big Bang Theory star Bialik is already very familiar to TBS viewers, as the sitcom airs mulitple reruns daily on the WarnerMedia-owned network.

The cast for Celebrity Show-Off includes Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, and Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

"Wait until you see what this cast has pulled off," said Corie Henson, executive vp and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV. "From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm — since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home."

In each episode, five celebs will showcase self-filmed content that will debut online the day after the show, with the goal of grabbing the most views and engagement to keep their shows alive and avoid being the channel that goes dark. The digital shows will run on TBS' YouTube channel and be scored by total viewers, view duration and engagement.

The following week, the five will gather in a virtual studio to screen each other's content and find out who's moving forward. Whoever is eliminated will be replaced by a new celebrity; the longer someone stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their designated charity.

"After discovering The Masked Singer and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that — a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television," said Plestis. "It's a cutting-edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times."

Added Forman, "We've all seen shows where stars are produced to dance, or sing, or compete. This isn't that. These celebrities are raw and unfiltered and no one knows what they’ll do next. That means making the show is the most challenging thing ever, and watching it is pure joy."

Plestis executive produces via his Smart Dog Media. Critical Content produces the show, with Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer exec producing. Aliyah Silverstein is exec producer and showrunner.

Plestis and Smart Dog Media are repped by Paradigm, which also reps the format through South Korea's Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. Bialik is repped by Mosaic, WME and attorney Shep Rosenman.