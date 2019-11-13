'The Masked Singer': Ladybug Reveal Shocks Panel

Five undercover celebrities sang Wednesday night on Fox's The Masked Singer, and one had to unmask at the end of the episode. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy to guess who could be under the masks. The contestants also brought clue items with them this week.

The Fox was up first, and in his new clue package, he said he is “always dreaming about entertaining people on tour.” He also noted that he has had a 30-year career and that he is mostly known for being “in a pack of fellas.” A sign for Foxhole Hotel also appeared. He sang “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown. Thicke once again guessed AJ McLean, and Triumph jokingly guessed Lou Dobbs. Scherzinger thought it could be Sterling K. Brown or Jamie Foxx. The Fox’s revealing item was a boombox. Jeong guessed it could be Shawn Stockman, which was a rare good guess from Jeong.

The Ladybug followed, hinting that she has done makeup. “For years, I convinced myself that I just wasn’t good enough, whether in my career, my relationships, or with my family,” she said. Playing cards also appeared in the video. She sang “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer. Scherzinger repeated her guess of Jamie Lynn Spears, who does makeup tutorials and also has family drama. Jeong still thought it was Lindsay Lohan, and Thicke agreed. McCarthy thought it was Paris Jackson, which she has also previously guessed. The Ladybug brought out a golf cart that said "all-access" on it as her revealing item. Spears is the strongest guess for this one.

Next up, The Flower referenced Dream Girls, adding that she is an introvert and that she loves when it’s quiet. She also said she likes to kick off her shoes and spend time in her own secret garden. She sang “Amazed” by Lonestar. Jeong once again guessed Bjork. Other panel guesses included Patti LaBelle, Anita Baker and Jennifer Holliday. The Flower brought a deck of cards as her clue item.

A playbill and loose change appeared in The Tree’s clue package. She said she is the new girl in school and that it has felt like getting beamed up. There also was a reference to Strangers With Candy. She sang “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor, and the panel guessed it could be Amy Sedaris, Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri and Lauren Graham. The Tree's revealing item was a bowl of soup, and she said that she doesn’t think she’d be here today if it were not for a bowl of soup.

The Rottweiler said that there have been tough times, and he also picked up a North Carolina flag and appeared in a crime scene in his clue package. He sang “Castle on a Hill” by Ed Sheeran, and once again the panelists were convinced he’s a real singer. They guessed it could be Gavin DeGraw, another solid stab by Jeong. The panel also guessed Darren Criss. The Rottweiler's clue item was a portrait of Triumph, and the panel wondered if it could be a painter like James Franco.

After the panelists and audience voted, the celebrity who had to take their mask off was The Ladybug. McCarthy reiterated her guess of Paris Jackson, while Jeong doubled down on Lindsay Lohan, and both Thicke and Triumph agreed. Scherzinger repeated Jamie Lynn Spears. In the end, it was Kelly Osbourne, which none of the panelists came close to guessing, especially since she had been disguising her accent.