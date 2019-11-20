'The Masked Singer': The Panel Correctly Guesses Who the Flower Is

It was one of the least surprising reveals of the season, but the performances were all strong.

Another secret celebrity had to reveal their identity on Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday night, following last week’s shock of Kelly Osbourne taking off her Ladybug mask. Joel McHale joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thick and Nicole Scherzinger as disguised celebrities sang and gave clues as to who they could really be. Four of the remaining contestants performed, matched up in pairs. The Flamingo faced the Leopard, and the Flower faced the Rottweiler.

First up was the Flamingo. In her new clue package, she is so happy that she feels like she’s living in a fantasy. The Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal appeared as clues, and the Flamingo said she’s finally finding her center. She also spoke in Spanish and made a potential reference to a Paula Abdul song that Scherzinger picked up on. The Flamingo sang “Lady Marmalade,” and Thicke said it was the best performance of the season. The panel guessed once again that it could be Adrian Bailon or Fantasia. Jeong wondered if it could be Bella Thorne. McHale threw a new guess out: celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels.

The Leopard followed, saying, “When I was a teenager, I set myself free for the first time.” He said that he treats the world as his catwalk and made reference to living in New York and Paris. A baseball bat and an Australian flag appeared in the clue package. The Leopard sang “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. The panel guessed it could be Jamie Foxx, Billy Porter or RuPaul again. Jeong jokingly guessed it could be Donald Glover, and McHale similarly had the long-shot guess of Alec Baldwin. Scherzinger’s new guess was that it could be Seal.

Between the Leopard and the Flamingo, the panel and audience voted for the Flamingo to win. That meant the Leopard had to sing in the face-off at the end of the episode.

The next pairing was up. A disco ball, perfumes and a heart with “for sale” written on it appeared in the Flower’s clue package. She also made a reference to “always changing.” “Sometimes you have to take a leap of faith and try something new,” she said. The Flower sang “Alone” by Heart, and she said that while she has performed all around the world, this is the hardest job she’s ever had. The panel guessed it could be Patti LaBelle, based on the fact that some of the background dancers in the clue package were playing “pattycake.” McHale guessed Barbara Streisand, and Jeong guessed Bjork.

The Rottweiler was up next. In his clue package, he said he’s actually terrified of the panel finding out who he is and judging him because of it. A grill reading “platinum” appeared in his video, along with a yoga mat, awards and a calendar set to September. He sang “Grenade” by Bruno Mars, and the panel guessed it could be Gavin Rossdale, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mario Lopez. Thicke and Scherzinger still thought it was Darren Criss.

In the second pairing, the Rottweiler won. That left the Flower and the Leopard to sing against one another in the final face-off. The Leopard sang “Don’t Cha” by Pussycat Dolls, which was Scherzinger’s former girl group. The Flower sang “Eye of the Tiger.”

After the vote, the Leopard won, and the Flower had to unmask. The panel stuck to their guesses, namely Patti LaBelle. McHale went against the grain and guessed Dionne Warwick. The panel was correct, as it was LaBelle.