'The Masked Singer': Second Eliminated Contestant of Season 3 Revealed

Following its special post-Super Bowl premiere, The Masked Singer continued its third season on Wednesday night. The five remaining secret singers from Group A took the stage again for a playoffs round. In the premiere, Lil Wayne was unmasked. This week, actor Jason Biggs joined celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy. This time, the masked singers gave clues in the form of superlatives in addition to their new clue packages.

The Llama took the stage again. “I’m having such a good time here with my four legs,” he said in his clue package, which featured an accordion. “For a while, I was spinning my wheels, but then I started to envision my success.” He sang “It’s Not Unusual,” and he said he was voted Most Likely to Be Near Firing Cannons. Biggs guessed it could be Johnny Knoxville, and Jeong guessed Joel McHale again. McCarthy guessed Zach Galifianakis, and Jeong confirmed that his Hangover co-star can sing. Scherzinger guessed Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Miss Monster followed, and her new clue package again featured Monster from last season, who was T-Pain. “Draw me like one of your French Monsters,” Monster said as a clue. Art supplies appeared in the video along with a Queen chess piece. Miss Monster sang “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry, and she said she was voted most likely to be in the presence of royalty. Mary Wilson from The Supremes and Priscilla Presley were panel guesses, along with Jeong guessing Celine Dion, which is highly unlikely. Chaka Khan would have been a stronger guess.

The White Tiger’s clue package featured a library, a picture of a skiing cow, a boombox and a piñata. He said that dancing is important to him. He performed “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The White Tiger said he was most likely to go to the mat for a friend. Biggs guessed Hulk Hogan, and Thicke guessed football players Charles Haley and Rob Gronkowski, which was a solid guess.

The Kangaroo, who gave an emotional performance in the premiere, returned with a new clue package that featured basketball, cosmetics and a cartoon bird. She made references to a comeback and her “little 'roo,” suggesting a child. She sang “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse and said she was most likely to appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson. The panel guessed it could be WNBA player Candace Parker, as well as actresses Tatyana Ali and Gabrielle Union.

The Turtle closed things out with a clue package that featured cafeteria food and the Turtle rebelling in school. The words “Don’t Rave Ever at My School” appeared repeatedly on a chalkboard, and one of the background actors was seen cutting up the plastic from soda cans. He sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and he said he was most likely to hunt for booty. Jeong guessed AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, and McCarthy thought the boy-band direction was correct but disagreed that it was McLean. Thicke guessed Billie Joe Armstrong, and Biggs guessed Darius Rucker. Scherzinger thought it was an actor and repeated her guess of Zac Efron.

After the studio audience and panel voted, the Llama had to unmask. It turned out to be comedian and TV personality Drew Carey, which shocked the panel.

The Masked Singer continues next week on Fox.