'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Banana?

[This story contains the identity of a contestant on Fox's The Masked Singer.]

The Masked Singer season three returned Wednesday to Fox with four more of the top eight artists competing and dropping new clues about their identities. Sharon Osbourne joined celebrity panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy to guess who the singers could be. In the end, one was unmasked.

Frog and Kitty had to go up against each other. In their clue package together, sushi and desserts appeared. “We’re pretty tight,” Frog said. Frog was seen feeding strawberries to Kitty, and he also pulled a fish out of water. “I need to up my performance game to 100,” said Frog, and Kitty said she was going to show her true colors.

Frog sang “Fireball” by Pitbull, and he showed the panelists the contents of his bag, which included a keyboard, sneakers, the flag of Japan and a tag that said, “Thank God It’s Frogday.” Jeong guessed it was Katt Williams, while Osbourne guessed it was Alfonso Ribeiro, which was a strong possibility. McCarthy guessed O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Kitty sang “True Colors,” made famous by Cyndi Lauper and Phil Collins, and her bag contained a drago, a mouse, a Pope hat and fairy. She also made a reference to Grease, leading McCarthy to guess it was Vanessa Hudgens. Scherzinger thought it was Emma Roberts, and Jeong followed a previous clue about Robert Redford to lead to Kate Bosworth. Osbourne agreed with him.

Banana and Rhino faced off next, appearing in a saloon in their clue package. “Every time this banana is up against the ropes, I bounce back,” Banana said. He once again made a reference to a previous injury. “Tonight, I’m taking things nice and slow,” Rhino said. Banana sang “Knockin' on Heaven’s Door,” and his bag had a cat, bug spray, a mouth with a tongue sticking out and a badge for the Nashville sheriff. McCarthy and Osbourne guessed that it was Bret Michaels, which was the strongest deduction. Jeong suggested it could be Keith Urban, and Scherzinger guessed Kid Rock.

Rhino sang “10,000 Hours,” and his bag featured a stocking with coal in it, a stuffed seal, a Tennessee flag,and a house. Thicke guessed Sam Hunt, and Scherzinger agreed. Jeong threw a wild guess out there with Jonathan Scott from Property Brothers, while Osbourne guessed David Hasselhoff, which was a pretty good stab.

The two singers in the bottom were Banana and Kitty, so they had to sing against one another in the “Smackdown.” Kitty sang “Unstoppable” by Sia, and Banana sang “Brick House.” Kitty won, so that meant Banana had to unmask. The panel gave their final guesses: Bret Michaels (McCarthy, Scherzinger, Thicke and Osbourne) and Brad Paisley (Jeong). The banana took off his mask to reveal that most of the panel was correct and he was Bret Michaels.