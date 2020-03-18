'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Swan?

Following last week’s bizarre reveal of Sarah Palin, Group C took the Masked Singer stage again. The Astronaut, Night Angel, T-Rex, Swan and Rhino sang again for celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. Joel McHale once again joined as a guest panelist, offering guesses for who the secret singers could be. The contestants also gave “yearbook quotes” as additional clues.

The Astronaut was up first, and his new clue package made a reference to the “circle of life” as well as to being a “bright star.” Orion’s belt appeared in the video along with a bunch of balloons and a French horn. There was also a reference to sign language, and the Astronaut teased that the song he was singing was by a dear friend. He sang “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder. “We can all reach the stars; sometimes it just takes a little bit of help from someone from an organized crime family,” he said for his yearbook quote. Jeong became convinced it was Donald Glover, which was actually a solid guess. Thicke guessed Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Night Angel followed, saying “bang, bang, I left my safe place and chose to fall down to earth” in her video. Sweet tea, a castle, and a strawberry appeared in her clue package. She said that she built an empire, and she sang “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga. “If you’re willing to lend a helping wing, then you too can break barriers,” she said for her quote. McCarthy guessed Regina King based on the reference to the film Down To Earth. McHale guessed Jessica Simpson, while Scherzinger guessed Taraji P. Henson based on the reference to Empire.

New hints about the T-Rex included an island, a pink globe wearing a birthday hat, a rainbow, and a bumblebee. The phrase “singles and doubles” was used, suggesting it could be a tennis player. She also called herself a “one-hit wonder.” She sang “Push It” and showed off a lot of dance moves that indicated she could be an athlete. She also provided her quote: “If you dream big, your face can be everywhere, and you’ll never go extinct unless a meteor hit.” Jeong guessed YouTuber Lilly Singh, and Thicke followed the YouTube route and guessed Liza Koshy. McHale guessed Olympic snowboarder Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Swan was up next, and she referenced Alice In Wonderland. “I know my life seems all new moons and rainbows,” she said. Pink tea and a tag that read “made in Japan” also appeared in the video. She sang “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and for her quote, she said “I’ve been the black swan, and against all odds, I’ve been able to spread my wings for millions to see. Life is truly magical.” McHale guessed Mila Kunis, and McCarthy thought it was Kristen Stewart because of the reference to “new moon” and the fangs from last week. Jeong guessed Kristen Bell.

The Rhino closed out the performances, and his clue package featured a propeller plane, an electric guitar, and a sign that read “south.” There was a reference to “free-falling” and big risk taking. A diamond ring and a sandwich also appeared. He sang “Nice To Meet Ya” by Niall Horan. “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood,” the Rhino said. Thicke guessed it was Tim Tebow again, and Jeong guessed Chris Pratt, which didn’t seem likely. Rhino definitely seems like an athlete, and Scherzinger guessed swimmer Ryan Lochte.

After the vote, the Swan lost and had to unmask. The panelists gave their final guesses, and they seemed to all be on the same page that it’s an actress. Thicke thought it was Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev; Jeong guessed Olivia Munn; Scherzinger guessed Megan Fox; McHale stuck with Mila Kunis; McCarthy stuck with Stewart. They were right about it being an actress. It was Bella Thorne under the mask.

The Group C championship will take place next week on Fox.