'The Masked Singer': Who Was Under the Penguin Mask?

After getting bumped by the World Series last week, Fox's The Masked Singer aired two episodes on Wednesday night. In the first hour, six undercover stars sang against one another, and one was revealed at the end. Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong provided the following guesses for who everyone might be.

The Rottweiler was up first. New clues included a trophy and ribbon as well as a reference to “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys. “Despite being a humble pup, I knew early on I was meant to be a star,” he said, adding that musical theater and makeup were part of his early career. He sang “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic, and panel guesses for The Rottweiler included Brian Littrell, Kevin Jonas and Pat Monahan. As a final clue, the Rottweiler noted that his heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.

The Ladybug followed, hinting that this experience reminds her “of growing up, where everything on the outside looked rosy, but in reality, on the inside, my world was completely upside down.” A Three of Cups tarot card, a best host award and a lime also appeared in her clue package. “Blame it on my juice,” she said at the end of the package and proceeded to sing “Juice” by Lizzo. The panel latched onto the hints that she comes from a famous family, and they guessed that she could be Paris Jackson, Lindsay Lohan or Ashlee Simpson.

“I’m not a regular tree — I’m a cool tree,” The Tree next hinted in a package that included a clip of her playing the piano. She also intimated that she has famous parents, and made references to Christmas movies like Elf and Home Alone. The Tree sang “Think” by Aretha Franklin, and the panel guessed that she could be Amy Sedaris, Zooey Deschanel, Rachel Ray and Padma Lakshmi. “I have been a brand ambassador, and it does relate to food,” The Tree offered.

The Penguin followed and said she was relegated to the D-list. “The brightest star can be born of the greatest tragedy,” she also hinted. “I never curb my enthusiasm,” she added. Crosses appeared in her video along with a reference to her exes and a clue that she has comedy experience. She sang Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.” The guesses from the panel this time were all over the place: Nicole Byer, Sherri Shepherd, Star Jones, Wanda Sykes and Mindy Kaling. “I’ve been in many relationships with many of the presidents,” The Penguin said as her final hint.

Up next, The Flower said she has never taken a voice lesson in her life. “I’m just a girl who never left her garden,” she said. The number "524" and a clock displaying "12:00" appeared in her clue package, along with a price tag for $13 and a French flag. She sang “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, and Jeong jokingly stuck with his guess that it could be Bjork. Other guesses included Shirley Bassey, Jennifer Hudson and Anita Baker. The Flower said that her favorite band is Kings of Leon.

Last up in part one was The Fox, and he continued to use a storybook in his clue package. “I found that if I pretend to sound like other foxes, my bark was fixed,” he said, alluding to previous bullying in his life. He sang “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco, and he had the best voice of the night. The panel thought it could be AJ McLean, Jamie Foxx or Neo.

After the vote, The Penguin lost and had to unmask. The panel doubled-down on their previous guesses, along with Kathy Griffin and Megan Mullally. The Penguin unmasked and revealed herself to be Sherri Shepherd, which McCarthy had correctly guessed.

Stay tuned for a recap of the second episode...