TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Makes Strong Return on Fox

Last season's breakout isn't quite up to its series debut but still gives the network a big upgrade on Wednesday.

The Masked Singer began its second season Wednesday with the night's best ratings, though it wasn't quite up to its series debut in January. Still, it gave Fox a big upgrade for the night.

NBC's Chicago trio also put up decent premiere ratings, but Survivor had its lowest-rated premiere ever and ABC's comedies scuffled ahead of new drama Stumptown.

The two-hour premiere of The Masked Singer delivered a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.9 million total viewers — shy of the 3.0 and 9.36 million for its series premiere but in line with the show's season one average (2.6, 8.17 million). It's the highest-rated show of the week so far in adults 18-49 and improved Fox's 18-49 average by 47 percent over the same night last year.

The Masked Singer performed better than most unscripted series in delayed viewing last season, adding 1.2 points to its 18-49 rating and 3.4 million viewers after seven days.

NBC drew typically consistent ratings from the Chicago shows, though their premieres were collectively off by 11 percent in adults 18-49 and 8 percent in viewers vs. a year ago. Chicago Med opened with a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 7.41 million viewers; Chicago Fire with a 1.1 and 7.22 million; and Chicago PD with a 1.1 and 6.52 million.

Survivor began its season with a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 6.29 million viewers, down from 1.7 and 7.83 million last year. It was the lowest-rated of the show's 39 premieres to date. The finale of Big Brother came in at 1.2 and 4.23 million viewers, off by half a point in the 18-49 demo and 1.4 million viewers from a year ago.

ABC's veteran comedies The Goldbergs and Modern Family had their softest premieres ever, each drawing a 1.0 in adults 18-49. Schooled premiered to a 0.8, a little below its season one average, and Single Parents is at 0.7, on par with its 2018-19 average. Stumptown also drew a 0.7 in the demo, but its 4.53 million viewers were a considerable improvement on the 2.81 million for lead-in Single Parents.

Fox's 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 easily topped the night, more than doubling the 1.2 for second-place CBS. NBC finished third at 1.1, beating out the 0.8 for ABC. Univision averaged 0.4, Telemundo 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

Last season, the average network show (excluding sports) grew by about 60 percent in adults 18-49 and 46 percent in viewers with a week of delayed viewing.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.