TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Steadies in Week 3

Fox's reality hit remains No. 1 for the night, leveling off after a drop in its previous episode.

The Masked Singer held pretty steady in Wednesday's ratings, leading the night in adults 18-49 by a fairly wide margin and carrying Fox to a win in the demo.

The reality hit drew a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.89 million viewers, on par with the previous week's 2.3 and 7.07 million. It leveled off after dropping 23 percent in the demo and 25 percent in viewers from its premiere. At 8 p.m., 24 Hours to Hell and Back drew a 1.0, off a little compared with the prior week.

NBC's Chicago dramas continued to put up steady ratings. Chicago Med (1.2) and Chicago P.D. (1.1) led their respective hours, and Chicago Fire (1.1) was second to The Masked Singer at 9 p.m. The three NBC shows were also the three most watched shows of the night; Med led the way with 8.52 million viewers.

Riverdale returned to The CW with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, tying its season high. It also had its best rating among women under 35 (0.9) in more than a year. All American was steady at 0.2.

The second episode of ABC's Schooled (1.1) came down 0.2 from its premiere but continued to hold on to most of its Goldbergs lead-in (1.2). Single Parents held at 0.8 in the demo, and Modern Family (1.2) and Match Game (0.5) fell slightly. CBS aired repeats all night.

Fox's 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 led the network race, finishing half a point ahead of NBC (1.1). ABC was third at 0.9, CBS fourth at 0.7 and The CW fifth at 0.4.