TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Scores Biggest Wednesday Audience of Season

The Fox hit has its biggest audience since its post-Super Bowl episode, and 'Survivor' also stays strong.

The Masked Singer scored its best ratings since a post-Super Bowl episode two months ago, leading Wednesday's primetime in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. CBS' Survivor also continued its strong recent performance as the two unscripted shows topped a night where NBC aired reruns of its Chicago dramas.

The two-hour Masked Singer earned a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.75 million viewers, its best outing since the post-Super Bowl premiere of the current cycle. Excluding the Super Bowl episode, the Fox show had its biggest same-day audience of the season and its second-best demo rating.

Survivor came down slightly from last week's season highs, but its 1.6 in the 18-49 demo and 8.15 million viewers are well ahead of its season averages. Music special Garth and Trisha Live pulled in a decent 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 5.65 million viewers at 9 p.m. A SWAT rerun aired at 10.

ABC's American Housewife (0.7 in 18-49, 3.14 million viewers) ticked up versus last week for ABC, and The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.44 million) and Modern Family (0.9, 4.29 million) were on par with their last episodes. Schooled (0.6, 3.25 million) was off a little in the demo but steady in viewers. The special David Blaine: The Magic Way drew a 0.7 in the demo and 3.67 million viewers at 10 p.m.

Fox's 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 easily topped the night, more than doubling the 0.9 for second-place CBS. ABC finished third with a 0.8. NBC was fourth with 0.6, followed by Univision (0.5) and Telemundo (0.4). The CW averaged 0.2 with a block of repeats.

